Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Partner Communications has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.43.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 82.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Partner Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Partner Communications by 241.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Partner Communications by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.

