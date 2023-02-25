Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Partner Communications Price Performance
Partner Communications has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.43.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.18%.
About Partner Communications
Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.
