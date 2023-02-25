PDT Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 5.3% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.22.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $547.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.34 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOCS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Focus Financial Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

