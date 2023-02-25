PDT Partners LLC Invests $881,000 in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Seagen by 80.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Seagen in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,615.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,949,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,949,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $75,550.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,125,120.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,461 shares of company stock valued at $12,492,991 in the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagen Stock Performance

SGEN opened at $161.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.71. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $183.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Seagen from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Seagen from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Seagen from $135.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.82.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Stories

