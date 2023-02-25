PDT Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,234 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 109.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Howard Albert sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $2,319,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGO opened at $62.55 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $45.91 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

