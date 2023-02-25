PDT Partners LLC Sells 43,767 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,767 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPWH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4,570.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPWH. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to $13.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, CEO Jon Barker sold 14,167 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $133,169.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 643,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,047,161. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $12.28. The company has a market cap of $346.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $359.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

