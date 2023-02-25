PDT Partners LLC Sells 4,418 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Green Dot worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDOT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Green Dot in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth $203,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC now owns 18,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDOT. Barclays lowered their price target on Green Dot from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Green Dot to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Green Dot to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Green Dot Company Profile

Shares of GDOT opened at $17.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $929.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.07. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29.

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company. engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services,Business to Business Services and Money Movement Services The company was founded by Steven W.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.