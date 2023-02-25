PDT Partners LLC Sells 537 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 31,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

SU stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average of $32.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.391 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

