PDT Partners LLC Sells 78,044 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 78,044 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICPT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 89,125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 212,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 98,778 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 351.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 125,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $813.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

