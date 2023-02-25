PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Sells $24,093.14 in Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $24,093.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,685.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE PMT opened at $13.15 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PMT. Jonestrading lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BTIG Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,944 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

