Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Peoples Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Peoples Financial Services Stock Performance
NASDAQ PFIS opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average is $51.95. Peoples Financial Services has a 12-month low of $46.02 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $358.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th.
Institutional Trading of Peoples Financial Services
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 1,458.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.21% of the company’s stock.
Peoples Financial Services Company Profile
Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.
