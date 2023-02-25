Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.63-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.42. Perdoceo Education also updated its Q guidance to $0.55-$0.57 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRDO. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $13.59. 499,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,406. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $176.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.75 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $147,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,490.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

