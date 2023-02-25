Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 40.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

PBT opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

Institutional Trading of Permian Basin Royalty Trust

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.