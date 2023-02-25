Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 40.2% per year over the last three years.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance
PBT opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $25.99.
Institutional Trading of Permian Basin Royalty Trust
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.