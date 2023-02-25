Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PSNL. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Personalis currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of PSNL opened at $2.95 on Friday. Personalis has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Personalis by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

