Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PSNL. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Personalis currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.67.
Personalis Stock Down 7.2 %
Shares of PSNL opened at $2.95 on Friday. Personalis has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Personalis Company Profile
Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Personalis (PSNL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.