Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.11 (ASX:PWR)

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWR – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.77.

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited engages in the retail of new and used cars in Australia. The company also provides vehicle maintenance and repair services, parts, and protection and other aftermarket products; and extended service contracts, as well as financing and insurance services. It operates 82 franchise operations.

