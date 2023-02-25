Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

Shares of PEY opened at C$11.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$9.66 and a 1 year high of C$17.13. The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.79.

Insider Transactions at Peyto Exploration & Development

About Peyto Exploration & Development

In other news, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 9,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.21, for a total transaction of C$130,409.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 370,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,889,694.71. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 9,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.21, for a total value of C$130,409.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 370,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,889,694.71. Also, Director Darren Gee sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total value of C$280,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 448,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,993,904.70. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,952 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,688. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

