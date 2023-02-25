PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Announces Earnings Results

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $340.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PGT Innovations updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other PGT Innovations news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,774.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,774.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,355,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,200,442.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $517,300. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 1,091.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,089,000 after acquiring an additional 830,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,646,000 after acquiring an additional 610,447 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 521.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 148,724 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 10.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,199,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after acquiring an additional 112,683 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,528,000 after acquiring an additional 85,783 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

