Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.07.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.25. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

