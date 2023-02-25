Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock opened at $102.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.25. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.07.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

