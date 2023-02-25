Piper Sandler Boosts Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $46.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,062 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $44,333.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $44,333.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $57,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,311 shares of company stock valued at $764,101. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after purchasing an additional 40,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

