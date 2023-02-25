Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:PZA opened at C$13.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.36. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12-month low of C$11.53 and a 12-month high of C$14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$340.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.07.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

(Get Rating)

Read More

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.