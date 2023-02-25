Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of TSE:PZA opened at C$13.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.36. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12-month low of C$11.53 and a 12-month high of C$14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$340.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.07.
About Pizza Pizza Royalty
