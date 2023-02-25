Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 64.13% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Planet Fitness updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.18-$2.23 EPS.

Planet Fitness Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $80.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.92. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $90.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLNT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.46.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

About Planet Fitness

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 357.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 117,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 56,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,576,000 after purchasing an additional 48,955 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

