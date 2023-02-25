Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 254,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.26% of OGE Energy worth $18,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $37.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $42.91. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.30. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

