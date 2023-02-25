Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $21.40 Million Stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,537,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653,207 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $21,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $76,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $86,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTGX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9 %

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13.

(Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.