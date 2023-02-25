Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 9.1% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $32.84. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

