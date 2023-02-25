PolyMet Mining (TSE:POM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.83

PolyMet Mining Corp. (TSE:POM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.83 and traded as low as C$3.28. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at C$3.31, with a volume of 601 shares changing hands.

PolyMet Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$326.73 million, a PE ratio of -12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.62.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.