Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Shares Down 0.7%

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 345.20 ($4.16) and last traded at GBX 352.50 ($4.24). 2,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 39,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355 ($4.28).

Portmeirion Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1,613.64, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 337.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 333.52.

Portmeirion Group Company Profile

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

