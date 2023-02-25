Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Power REIT Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of Power REIT stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.09.
Power REIT Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Power REIT (PW)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.