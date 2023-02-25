Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Power REIT stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.09.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expanded its real estate portfolio related to controlled environment agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on August 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

