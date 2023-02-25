Principal Street Partners LLC Purchases 779 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $96,018,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,294,000 after acquiring an additional 618,725 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 119.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,063,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,313,000 after acquiring an additional 579,159 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $64,330,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.12. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $168.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

