Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 191 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Equinix by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after acquiring an additional 630,477 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Equinix by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,709,000 after acquiring an additional 250,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Equinix by 3.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,445,000 after acquiring an additional 43,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Equinix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Equinix by 10.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,180,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,787,000 after acquiring an additional 116,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total value of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total value of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total transaction of $166,622.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,446.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,697 shares of company stock valued at $11,770,596 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock traded down $21.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $684.80. The company had a trading volume of 286,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $776.35. The company has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $701.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $653.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 161.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $784.32.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

