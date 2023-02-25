Prometeus (PROM) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 25th. Prometeus has a total market cap of $105.24 million and approximately $817,088.71 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $5.47 or 0.00023775 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.84 or 0.00425467 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,480.85 or 0.28183737 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.