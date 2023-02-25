ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) Stock Price Up 0.5%

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.46 and last traded at $33.46. Approximately 221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37.

Institutional Trading of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANEW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 240.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 277.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 34,731 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

