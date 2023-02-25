Qilian International Holding Group Limited Plans — Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:QLI)

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Monday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
Qilian International Holding Group Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:QLI opened at $1.69 on Friday. Qilian International Holding Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21.
About Qilian International Holding Group
