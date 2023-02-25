QITMEER NETWORK Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.59 Million (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $538,435.32 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.43499659 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $420,363.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

