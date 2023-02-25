Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.31.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of XM opened at $16.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $31.38.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.13% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. The company had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 539,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,453.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Qualtrics International news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 539,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,453.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zig Serafin sold 105,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $1,739,959.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,209,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 969,324 shares of company stock valued at $15,899,273 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 503.6% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 48,854 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the second quarter worth approximately $3,026,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 92.7% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth approximately $5,190,000. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 112.6% in the second quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 135,200 shares during the period. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

