QuarkChain Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.09 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. QuarkChain has a market cap of $61.84 million and $5.09 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.13 or 0.00425894 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 67.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,500.27 or 0.28211985 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

