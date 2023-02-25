QUASA (QUA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $121,135.87

QUASA (QUA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $98.56 million and approximately $121,135.87 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00033127 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00041637 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00022381 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00215513 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,925.39 or 0.99985585 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0012981 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $121,609.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

