Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHYGet Rating) shares were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.56. Approximately 647 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Ramsay Health Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70.

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. is in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. It operates through the following segments : Asia Pacific, UK, France and Nordics. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

