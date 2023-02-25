Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Red River Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 5.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.45. The company had a trading volume of 12,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.52. Red River Bancshares has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $60.57. The stock has a market cap of $355.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 32.63% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Red River Bancshares news, insider G. Bridges Iv Hall sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider G. Bridges Iv Hall sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $57,783.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,686 shares of company stock valued at $137,483. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 392.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 486.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 19.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

