Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CEO Purchases $304,587.70 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Kelman acquired 35,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $304,587.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,489,134.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Redfin Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RDFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $3.20 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Redfin to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.51.
Redfin Company Profile
Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.
