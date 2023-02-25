Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT Raised to $9.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RDFN. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Redfin to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.51.

Shares of RDFN opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. Redfin has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $835.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman purchased 35,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $304,587.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,489,134.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman acquired 35,335 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $304,587.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,489,134.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $55,408.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,346.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Redfin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Redfin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Redfin by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 43,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

