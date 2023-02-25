Redwood Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Redwood Investment Management LLC cut its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 307.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 307,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 69.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.7% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 40.1% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in AECOM in the third quarter valued at $212,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.43.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $87.14. 1,030,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $92.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

