Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,346 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,935,000 after buying an additional 154,413 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $637,253,000 after purchasing an additional 63,907 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,546,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,612,000 after purchasing an additional 313,621 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $509,890,000 after purchasing an additional 74,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.31. 5,808,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,438,751. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $142.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.