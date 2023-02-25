Redwood Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,132 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Bausch Health Companies worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 14,908 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 82,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.57. 12,062,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,898,895. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $24.59.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

