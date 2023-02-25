Redwood Investment Management LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth $2,913,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 100.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 703.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.56. 15,083,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,866,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTRA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Further Reading

