Redwood Investment Management LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.36. The company had a trading volume of 154,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,385. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.11. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $117.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

