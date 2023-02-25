Redwood Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $364.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,055,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.06.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

