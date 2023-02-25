Redwood Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 676,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,170 shares during the period. eHealth makes up 0.6% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in eHealth by 5,760.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ EHTH traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 264,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,004. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $15.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About eHealth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of eHealth from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

