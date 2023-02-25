Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 10,245 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Redwood Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,245 shares during the period. Howard Hughes accounts for 0.5% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Howard Hughes worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,335,000 after acquiring an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,752,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,069,000 after buying an additional 135,797 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 634,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,120,000 after buying an additional 32,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,937,000 after buying an additional 22,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 454,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,158,000 after buying an additional 80,787 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HHC stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,564. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.00 and a 200 day moving average of $71.22. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 1,560,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $109,214,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,180,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,625,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,219,532 shares of company stock worth $158,910,530. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

HHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

