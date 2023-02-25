Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 43,057 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,057 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 65.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 23.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Trading Down 0.2 %

ASH traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,549. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $114.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s payout ratio is 8.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASH shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

