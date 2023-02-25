Redwood Investment Management LLC Takes $1.49 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after buying an additional 1,774,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,419,000 after buying an additional 75,721 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,779,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $676,245,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,958,000 after buying an additional 37,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.06.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $3.96 on Friday, reaching $233.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,854,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,156. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.33. The firm has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.96 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

